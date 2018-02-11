Evening Weather: Sunday, Feb. 11
by Submitted by Reader | February 11, 2018 5:10 pm
Last Updated: February 9, 2018 at 7:13 am
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.