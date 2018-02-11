County Council to meet Monday
by Staff (Office) | February 11, 2018 10:41 pm
Last Updated: February 9, 2018 at 11:43 am
Clarendon County Council will meet 6 p.m. Monday at the Clarendon Administration Building on Sunset Drive. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.