1 dead, 1 jailed after fatal wreck

One man is dead and another is in custody at the Clarendon County Detention Center after a two-vehicle wreck on Silver Road near Raccoon Road.

Lance Cpl. Matt Southern of the S.C. Highway Patrol said that Anthony Lamonth Jones, 62, of Manning, has been charged with one count each of felony DUI resulting in death and felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury due to his alleged role in the fatal wreck, which happened about 6:05 p.m. Saturday.

Southern said the driver of a 2013 Ford SUV sustained injuries at the scene and was transported to McLeod Health Clarendon before being airlifted to the Medical University of South Carolina hospital in Charleston. He later succumbed to his injuries there. The Clarendon County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the deceased, pending family notification.

“(Jones) was traveling northbound on Raccoon Road, while (the deceased) was traveling eastbound on Silver Road,” Southern said in his report. “(Jones) ran off the right side of the roadway within the traffic circle there, ran off the road to the left and struck a concrete median and then (the deceased)’s vehicle.”

A passenger in Jones’ vehicle received severe injuries. Both Jones and the passenger were transported via EMS to McLeod Health Clarendon.

No one involved in the incident was wearing a seat belt, Southern said.