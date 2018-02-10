Swampcats defeat Barons
by Submitted via Email | February 10, 2018 12:05 pm
The Laurence Manning Academy varsity boys’ basketball team improved Friday night to 17-6 on the season and 6-0 in the region with a 72-53 victory over rival Wilson Hall in Sumter. The win means the team will play Florence Christian at 8 p.m. Monday to kick-off the region tournament.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.