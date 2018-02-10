Merietta Floyd crowned Young Miss East Clarendon 2018
by Submitted via Facebook | February 10, 2018 2:05 pm
Last Updated: February 10, 2018 at 11:10 am
Merietta Floyd was crowned Young Miss East Clarendon High School 2018 on Friday night during the school’s annual pageant. Adelynn Owens was named 1st runner-up, while Charli Floyd was named 2nd runner-up.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.