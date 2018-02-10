Lady Swampcats fall to Lady Barons
by Submitted via Email | February 10, 2018 1:05 pm
Last Updated: February 10, 2018 at 12:10 pm
The Laurence Manning Academy varsity girls’ basketball team fell Friday night to rival Wilson Hall by a final score of 66-56. Abbie Patrick led the Lady Swampcats with 12 points, and Lexi Bennett added 10 points. The loss put the Lady Swampcats at 4-11 on the season and 0-4 in region play. The team will play Florence Christian 6 p.m. Monday in the region tournament.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.