Lady Swampcats fall to Lady Barons

Last Updated: February 10, 2018 at 12:10 pm

The Laurence Manning Academy varsity girls’ basketball team fell Friday night to rival Wilson Hall by a final score of 66-56. Abbie Patrick led the Lady Swampcats with 12 points, and Lexi Bennett added 10 points. The loss put the Lady Swampcats at 4-11 on the season and 0-4 in region play. The team will play Florence Christian 6 p.m. Monday in the region tournament.