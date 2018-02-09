Lady Swampcats defeat Wilson Hall by 1 point

The Laurence Manning Academy Lady Swampcats defeated Wilson Hall 29-28 in a hard-fought game played in Manning on Thursday night.

The Lady Cats trailed 24-20 at the end of three quarters, but outscored the Barons 9-3 in the last quarter to come away with a quick win.

Eaddy Gamble and Audrey Bennett had nin points each and Breanna Boykin had eight to lead the Lady Swampcats

Gracyn Coker had 11 points to lead the Barons. This was the last regular season game for each team. LMA will play the loser of Florence Christian versus Orangeburg Prep at 11 a.m. Saturday in the first round of the conference tournament to be played at Laurence Manning.

The Barons will play the winner of the Orangeburg Prep Florence Christian game at 3 p.m. in the LMA gym.

Laurence Manning ends regular season with 10 wins and 5 losses and tied for second in conference.