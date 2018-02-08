Mobile Library Schedule: Thursday, Feb. 8
by Robert Joseph Baker | February 8, 2018 5:40 am
Last Updated: February 3, 2018 at 5:42 am
The Harvin Clarendon County Mobile Library will make three stops today, including from 9:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Turbeville IGA; from 2:30-3:30 p.m. at Barrineau Pentecostal Church; and from 4-5 p.m. at Lodebar Church on S.C. 527.
