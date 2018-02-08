Clarendon County Democratic Convention to be held February 10

Last Updated: February 8, 2018 at 10:23 am

All County Party Officers, Executive Committee members and Alternates, Precinct Presidents, County Delegates/Alternates, and all Fellow Democrats:

The Clarendon County Democratic Convention will be held on Saturday, February 10th at 10:00am at the Clarendon County Courthouse, 3 W. Keitt St., Manning, SC 29102.

(Please enter Courthouse on parking lot side across from Post Office. )

County Delegates/Alternates please plan to arrive at 9:30am so that you can be checked in.

Submitted via email by:

Patricia Pringle

Clarendon Democratic Party Chair

803-473-8393

——————————