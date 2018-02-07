Charles William Graham

Last Updated: February 7, 2018 at 1:59 pm

MANNING – Charles William Graham, 84, husband of Mary Haley Graham, died Tuesday, February 6, 2018, at his home.

Born October 21, 1933, in Manning, he was a son of the late William Govan Graham and the late Sarah Bertha Holladay Graham. He was a US Army veteran and was a retired master tool and die maker for Schneider Electric Company. He was a member of New Covenant Presbyterian Church.

He is survived by his wife of Manning; a daughter, Alice Welch (Robert); two sons, Tad Graham (Lyndy) and Tod Graham (Betsy), all of Manning; a sister, Sara Martin of Eutawville; two brothers, Watson Graham (Ruth) of Manning and Patton Graham (Priscilla) of Greer; four grandsons, Rusty Welch (Tanya), Kevin Welch (Sara), Cody Welch (Kiri) and John Graham; three granddaughters, Haley, Callie and Hannah Graham, all of Manning; two great grandchildren, Jordan and Graham; and two step great granddaughters, Kayleigh and Ann.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 9, 2018, at Gethsemane Cemetery, Bump Road, Manning, with the Rev. Jon Beane officiating.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 8, 2018, at Stephens Funeral Home and other times at the home of Tod & Betsy Graham, 1953 Bump Road, Manning.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Covenant Presbyterian Church, 2833 Alex Harvin Highway, Manning, SC 29102.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org