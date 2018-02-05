ManningLive

Phoenix Charter School Honor Roll

by | February 5, 2018 4:38 pm

Last Updated: February 5, 2018 at 3:57 pm

Quarter Two – “B” Honor Roll
 
Tavares Blanding
Ila Boyd
Naziyah Elliott
Shyanne Hilton
Semester One – “B” Honor Roll
 
Ila Boyd
Naziyah Elliott
Shyanne Hilton


Ollie Canty, Secretary/PowerSchool Clerk

 Phoenix Charter High School

 Phone: 803-505-6800
 Fax:      803-505-6801

 

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2018 | Manning Live