Phoenix Charter School Honor Roll
by Reporter | February 5, 2018 4:38 pm
Last Updated: February 5, 2018 at 3:57 pm
Quarter Two – “B” Honor Roll
Tavares Blanding
Ila Boyd
Naziyah Elliott
Shyanne Hilton
Semester One – “B” Honor Roll
Ila Boyd
Naziyah Elliott
Shyanne Hilton
Ollie Canty, Secretary/PowerSchool Clerk
Phoenix Charter High School
Phone: 803-505-6800
Fax: 803-505-6801
No comments yet.
