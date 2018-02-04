DNR to hold bobwhite quail seminar in March

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is gearing up for its 38th annual Wild Quail Management Seminar, which will be held March 8-9 at the James W. Webb Wildife enter and Management Area, 1282 Webb Ave. in Garnett.

Field demonstrations and classroom instruction will focus on habitat practices,j including firebreak establishment, prescribed burning, forest management, brush control, disking for natural foods and supplemental food patch plantings. Presentations will be given on wild quail natural history, biology, diseases and parasites, predation and other factors that may be contributing to the population decline. An update on current research will also be presented. Speakers will include wildlife and forestry professionals from state and federal agencies.

Bobwhite quail populations in the Southeast, including South Carolina, have been declining steadily over the past 60 years due to major land use change and reduction in suitable habitat. The 30th Annual Wild Quail Management Seminar is designed to instruct landowners and land managers in the proper techniques of creating habitat that will support native populations of bobwhite quail.

“Properties that consistently carry medium-to-high-density wild quail populations are actively managed to provide quail with all the habitat components necessary throughout the year,” SCDNR Wildlife Biologist Willie Simmons said. “These seminars are designed to improve quail habitat management skills and the information is presented so that anyone with an interest can implement these practices on their property, regardless of size.”

More than 1,440 people have attended the seminar since its inception in 1987. These sportsmen and sportswomen have positively affected thousands of acres across South Carolina by applying basic techniques to improve habitat on their lands.

This will be the year’s sole seminar about wild quail. The registration fee is $85 per person and includes meals, overnight accommodations and seminar materials.

The seminar can accommodate 35 participants, but will be canceled if fewer than 20 people are registered by Feb. 10. Early registration is encouraged.

For more information, contact the SCDNR Small Game Program in Columbia at (803) 734-3609.