JV Lady Swampcats fall to OP

Last Updated: February 2, 2018 at 9:27 pm

The Laurence Manning Academy junior varsity girls’ basketball team lost a hard fought game at Orangeburg Prep Friday afternoon by a score of 40-33. The game was tied at 29 going into fourth quarter.

Tha Lady Swampcats were led in scoring by Breanna Boykin, who had 15 points. Carrie Rickenbaker scored eight points and Audrey Bennett had six. LMA returns to action Tuesday at Cardinal Newman in Columbia. The team’s record is now 9-4.

