JV Lady Eagles narrowly take Bethune-Bowman
by Submitted via Email | February 3, 2018 4:59 pm
The Scott’s Branch High School junior varsity Lady Eagles defeated Bethune-Bowman away from home Friday in a very close 16-15 match-up. Keonna Felder led the JV Lady eagles with 11 points, while Kya Cox and Tiauna Hunt each scored two points. Rosandra Bennett put up one point for the team.
