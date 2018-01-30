South Carolina announces 2017 Industry Recruitment results
by Reporter | January 30, 2018 9:35 pm
More than $5 billion in capital investment recruited for the fourth time in seven years
COLUMBIA, SC – The S.C. Department of Commerce today released its 2017 industry recruitment results. In total, the state won 157 economic development projects last year, accounting for $5.24 billion in capital investment and 18,445 new jobs.
“South Carolina has become an industrial powerhouse,” said Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt. “To recruit more than $5 billion in capital investment – a feat which had never occurred prior to 2011 – takes a remarkable amount of collaboration and teamwork from many partners across this state.”
