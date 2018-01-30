Clarendon County Democratic Convention scheduled for February 10th
by Reporter | January 30, 2018 2:31 pm
MANNING, SC – All County Party Officers, Executive Committee members and Alternates, Precinct Presidents, County Delegates/Alternates, and all Fellow Democrats:
The Clarendon County Democratic Convention will be held on Saturday, February 10th at 10:00am at the Clarendon County Courthouse, 3 W. Keitt St., Manning, SC 29102.
Please enter Courthouse on parking lot side across from Post Office.
County Delegates and Alternates please plan to arrive at 9:30am so that you can be checked in.
Thanks,
Patricia Pringle
Clarendon Democratic Party Chair
803-473-8393
