ManningLive

Clarendon County Democratic Convention scheduled for February 10th

by | January 30, 2018 2:31 pm

MANNING, SC – All County Party Officers, Executive Committee members and Alternates, Precinct Presidents, County Delegates/Alternates, and all Fellow Democrats:

The Clarendon County Democratic Convention will be held on Saturday, February 10th at 10:00am at the Clarendon County Courthouse, 3 W. Keitt St., Manning, SC 29102.

Please enter Courthouse on parking lot side across from Post Office.

County Delegates and Alternates please plan to arrive at 9:30am so that you can be checked in.

Thanks,
Patricia Pringle
Clarendon Democratic Party Chair
803-473-8393

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2018 | Manning Live