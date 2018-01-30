Central Carolina Technical College receives $252,000 Rural Utilities Service Grant

Last Updated: January 30, 2018 at 3:50 pm

SUMTER, SC — Central Carolina Technical College was awarded a $252,165 grant under the 2017 Distance Learning and Telemedicine Grant Program administered by the Rural Utilities Service (RUS). Through this grant, the college will implement Central Carolina Connect ( C3 ) – a project that will use videoconference technology to connect its Clarendon, Kershaw and Lee campuses to Central Carolina’s Main Campus in Sumter. This innovative project will use the educational effectiveness of technology for distance learning to expand access to education, technology and health-related services in its service communities.

The C3 project will expand access to higher education for rural residents. Through video conferencing, college courses will be shared simultaneously to two or more campuses. This is important for outreach locations because it offers better course selection, even for a small number of students. Using technology allows for multiple locations to be connected and creates a combined community of learners. Students can participate from their local campus, saving them travel time and expense. The project will also create Health Sciences career pathways for high school students. The college will strengthen its commitment to meet the demand for skilled healthcare workers through a career pathway program for high school students. Regardless of their final goal, students interested in Health Sciences can start their paths in their county of residence.

The C3 project will develop a community learning center for rural residents. In addition to college courses, the college plans to provide opportunities for health education, health prevention awareness and telemedicine through this grant. Training and community awareness programs will concentrate on pervasive health concerns including strokes, diabetes and obesity. The project will also provide continuing education and professional development courses. To help local educators and healthcare professionals remain current, technology will be used to import subject matter experts for continuing education and professional development courses.

“The Rural Utilities Service Grant and the technology it provides will help Central Carolina reach more people and change more lives through education. The college may have received a finite amount of funds, but what we can accomplish and what it will mean to the people and communities we serve is immeasurable,” says Dean of Learning Resources and Planning Nancy Bishop.

Central Carolina Technical College is a comprehensive, public, two-year institution of higher education that is dedicated to fostering a positive environment of teaching and learning for faculty, staff and students. The college serves primarily the region of Clarendon, Kershaw, Lee and Sumter counties in South Carolina and confers associate degrees, diplomas and certificates. Central Carolina Technical College students have a wide array of programs and services from which to choose. Our online programming and cooperative agreements with other colleges and universities provide students with exceptional opportunities coupled with our more traditional learning opportunities. Learn more: cctech.edu

Catherine M. Wood | Director, Public Relations

CENTRAL CAROLINA TECHNICAL COLLEGE

506 N. Guignard Dr., Sumter, SC 29150

803.778.6602 | woodcm@cctech.edu | www.cctech.edu