CHS Varsity Girls lose close game
by Reporter | January 29, 2018 5:31 pm
Last Updated: January 29, 2018 at 4:32 pm
Clarendon Hall varsity girls lost to Andrew Jackson by score of 20-28. The Lady Saints were led by Whitney Avins with 12 points and Mallory McIntosh with 8 points.
Submitted by:
Ritchie Way
Athletic Director
Clarendon Hall
