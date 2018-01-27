Flags on Capital Lowered to Half-Staff on Friday

SOUTH CAROLINA – Governor Henry McMaster orders that the flags which are flown atop the State Capitol Building be lowered to half-staff from sunup until sundown on Friday, January 26, 2018, in tribute to Specialist Javion S. Sullivan, United States Army, who lost his life in Anbar Province, Iraq while dutifully serving in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.