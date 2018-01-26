ManningLive

Rocket Girls get visitors from SECC

by | January 26, 2018 6:04 pm

Last Updated: January 26, 2018 at 4:07 pm

Ann Blackman’s 2nd graders from Summerton Early Childhood Center.

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2018 | Manning Live