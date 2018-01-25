Local Students Named to Fall 2017 Dean’s List at USC Sumter

SUMTER, SC (01/24/2018)– USC Sumter congratulates the following local students who were named to the Fall 2017 Dean’s List:

James Brewer of Manning, SC

Jalaina Brown of Manning, SC

Brandy Del Rio of Manning, SC

Jigesh Patel of Manning, SC

Maitri Patel of Manning, SC

Rebekah Robinson of Summerton, SC

Kerington Shaffer of Manning, SC

Nicholas Skoler of Manning, SC

Caroline Stukes of Summerton, SC

Carson Walker of Gable, SC

To be named to the Dean’s Honor List, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.50 or higher (3.25 or higher for freshmen) earned on a minimum of 12 credited semester hours at the end of the previous semester.

USC Sumter is located in the heart of the state, about 45 miles east of the capital of Columbia, South Carolina. USC Sumter became a University campus in 1973 and today has an enrollment of about 1,000 per academic year. USC Sumter confers two-year associate’s degrees and offers baccalaureate degree programs in business through USC Aiken and education through USC Upstate. Palmetto College offers fourteen bachelor degree options on the USC Sumter campus. Learn more visit uscsumter.edu or take a virtual tour at uscsumtertour.com.