No more snow

Last Updated: January 21, 2018 at 4:55 am

I love it snow, when it is in pictures at least 500 miles away from me.

I grew up just outside of Cleveland. From junior high school days until high school graduation, my days began at 3:30 a.m., so we could deliver The Cleveland Plain Dealer to hundreds of customers in our area.

I remember tramping through the snow in boots that were like waders on my short legs and being wrapped from head to toe in layers of clothing, capped off with a scarf, heavy overcoat with a hood and mittens.

At that rate, I could only carry about five papers at a time. Then, I would have to wade bac to the car to get more papers and make the pilgrimage back up to the sidewalks, or what I assumed were the sidewalks, so I could then throw the papers up on the front porches.

It was a real bummer when I missed, because then I would have to retrieve th paper and try again. Needless to say, I pretty well perfected the art of throwing papers. Many of the homes were doubles, with one family on the top floor and another on the bottom. It took me a while to master the arc and velocity of making it to the second floor, but once I got it, I had it.

Perhaps this is what helped me become a fairly good shortstop and outfielder in the city league summer team games, but I digres

Don’t get me wrong; I don’t mind an occasional snow here in the South. For the record, my definition of occasional is every five years or so. For instance, the snow event of Jan. 28-29, 2014, was absolutely beautiful. We had a good three inches at our house, and this was what I considered a friendly snow event.

It came down as big fat sparkling flakes and changed the landscape to an incredibly beautiful wonderland and then had the good southern manners to completely disappear the next day. I couldn’t locate the name of this storm but if I could name it now, I would call it Jewel.

Now, the recent snow event we just had, I think Grayson was a much too kind name to give it. I think you get my drift.

This was the rudest storm ever: Not only did he tear into town, he hung around and wore out his welcome. I was afraid I was going to have to go buy boots for my chickens. My poor girls were so upset; they quit laying for a couple days.

I went out and bought special lamps and a thermostat set for 35 degrees for their pens to keep them warm. Those lamps stayed on cojntinuously for a week, but it was worth it. They showed their appreciation by laying eggs again a few days later.

I’ve heard some talk that we might get another snow event this year. I hope not. I moved to South Carolina primarily for the friendly folks but I have to admit, the warmer climate was very enticing.

Come on spring, only 59lkm more days!

Sincerely, Cindy

Cindy Risher is a member of the Clarendon School District 1 Board of Trustees and handles classifieds, legals and some writing for The Manning Times.