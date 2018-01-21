Clarendon 1 Board of Trustees signs Ethical Principles Pledge

Last Updated: January 21, 2018 at 6:38 am

Clarendon School District 1’s Board of Trustees’ newly re-elected officers and other members formally signed the South Carolina School Boards Association’s Ethical Principles Pledge on Jan. 8 during the board’s regular monthly meeting. By signing the pledge banner, board members and officers publicly vowed to uphold effective governance principles and pledged to improve public education in their community. The banner will hang in the district boardroom until it is replaced in January 2019.