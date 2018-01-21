B-Team Saints bring record to 5-1 with victory over Dorchester

Last Updated: January 21, 2018 at 4:02 am

The Clarendon Hall boys’ basketball B-Team used four points in overtime from Trey Bagnal to seal the win over Dorchester Academy by a score of 28-26. Bagnal and Kole Elliott led the Saints with 10 points each. William Rogn added five points, and Karson fields had two points. The B-Team Saints are now 5-1 on the season.