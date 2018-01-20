Lady Eagles defeat Lady War Eagles

Last Updated: January 20, 2018 at 4:55 am

The Scott’s Branch High School varsity girls’ basketball team defeated C.E. Murray by a final score of 61-45 on Friday in Greeleyville. Mary Wimberly led the Lady Eagles with 19 points. Chaniya Monroe scored 14 points, while Tonia Lawson scored nine points and Cambria Parker scored eight points. Jazlyn Bowman scored five points and Teja Madison and Diondra Seaberry both scored two points.