FLORENCE – John Elliott Dingle, husband of Ruth Davis Dingle, died Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, at Carolina Hospital System in Florence.
Born on Sept. 14, 1949, in Davis Station, he was a son of Susie Hilton Dingle and the late Washington Dingle Sr.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 2-7 p.m at The Marion House, 1079 Capital Way in Manning.
Funeral services are incomplete and will be announced by Fleming DeLaine Funeral Home and Chapel of Manning.
