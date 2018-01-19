MJHS Monarch Academic Team defeats Kingstree

The Manning Junior High School Monarch Academic Team defeated Kingstree Junior High School’s team on Thursday night by a final score of 24-11 to bring the Monarch’s season record to 2-0. The team had defeated B.P. Cooper the previous Thursday by a final score of 30-10. (DOMINIQUE BRINKLEY / SPECIAL TO THE MANNING TIMES)

