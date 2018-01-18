Bessie M. Johnson
BROOKLYN, New York – Sister Bessie M. Johnson died Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, at Brooklyn Hospital Center.
Born Feb. 26, 1926, in the Pinewood section of Clarendon County, she was a daughter of the late Lawrence R. Johnson Sr. and Susan Boys Johnson.
The family will receive friends at the home of her daughter, Georgia M. Johnson, 112 McBride St. in Pinewood.
Funeral services are incomplete and will be announced by Fleming and DeLaine Funeral Home and Chapel.
