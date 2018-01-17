Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clarendon County

The National Weather Service has declared a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Clarendon County through 10 a.m. Thursday. Black ice is possible overnight and into Thursday morning. This includes much of the morning commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means that visibilities will be limited due to strong winds blowing snow around. Use caution when traveling, especially in open areas. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be

obtained by calling 511.