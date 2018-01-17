Day break-ins prompts police chief to ask residents to be vigilant

Manning Police Chief Blair Shaffer is asking city residents to be sure that their homes are secure when they leave them during the day. He has also asked that folks watch out for their neighbors’ properties.

“We had a couple of home break-ins in broad daylight on Tuesday,” said Shaffer. “It is very uncommon for this type of incident to occur during the daylight hours. The homes were in the Gibbons Street and Woodside Drive area.”

Shaffer said if residents see any suspicious behavior or individuals, they should call 911.

“There will also be a more visible presence in all our neighborhoods by our police department,” he said. “The individuals committing these crimes should be made aware of the pending prosecution to the fullest extent of the law,

If anyone has information on these or any other crimes, please call MPD at (803) 435-8859.