Clarendon 2 schools to close early

Last Updated: January 17, 2018 at 11:33 am

All Clarendon School District 2 schools will dismiss early today due to the threat of inclement weather. Dismissal times are as follows:

MECC. 1:30 p.m.

MPS. 1:40 p.m.

MES. 1:50 p.m.

MJHS. 2 p.m.

MHS. 2:10 p.m.