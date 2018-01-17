Clarendon 2 schools to close early
by Robert Joseph Baker | January 17, 2018 11:31 am
Last Updated: January 17, 2018 at 11:33 am
All Clarendon School District 2 schools will dismiss early today due to the threat of inclement weather. Dismissal times are as follows:
MECC. 1:30 p.m.
MPS. 1:40 p.m.
MES. 1:50 p.m.
MJHS. 2 p.m.
MHS. 2:10 p.m.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.