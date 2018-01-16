Inmate stabbed during fight at Turbeville prison

Officials with the state Department of Corrections have confirmed that an inmate was stabbed Tuesday during a fight at Turbeville Correctional Institution.

Officials said an unidentified inmate stabbed the victim during an altercation. Department of Corrections Communications Director Jeff Taillon said the inmates were housed in a Level 2 unit which houses young adult male offenders sentenced through the Youthful Offender Act. He said the inmate received medical attention. He did not discuss the extent of the victim’s injuries.