Inmate stabbed during fight at Turbeville prison
by Robert Joseph Baker | January 16, 2018 8:28 pm
Officials with the state Department of Corrections have confirmed that an inmate was stabbed Tuesday during a fight at Turbeville Correctional Institution.
Officials said an unidentified inmate stabbed the victim during an altercation. Department of Corrections Communications Director Jeff Taillon said the inmates were housed in a Level 2 unit which houses young adult male offenders sentenced through the Youthful Offender Act. He said the inmate received medical attention. He did not discuss the extent of the victim’s injuries.
