Janie Green Spry

Last Updated: January 15, 2018 at 12:49 pm

Janie Green Spry, 95, widow of James Thomas Spry, died Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence

Born Jan. 18, 1922, in the Wilson community of Clarendon County, she was a daughter of the late Champie and Rosa Burgess Greene.

Wake services with Rose of Sharon Court No. 12 Heroines of Jericho and the Eastern Star Chapter No. 254 New Light rites will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, with the Rev. Mary Rhodes and the Rev. Linda Conyers officiating.

Funeral services will be held noon Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, at Trinity AME CHurch, 51 W Rigby St. in Manning, with the Rev. Courtney Colleton, pastor, and the Rev. Archie Fair presiding,

Wake services with Rose of Sharon Court No. 12 Heroines of Jericho and Eastern Star Chapter 254 New Light rites will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday at Hayes F. Samuels Sr. Memorial Chapel, 114 N. Church St., Manning.

Burial will follow in Fourth Crossroads Church Cemetery, 1612 Crossroad Church Road in Manning.

The family will receive friends at her home, 3390 Paxville Highway in Manning, from 4 to 8 p.m. daily.

Servces have been entrusted to Samuels Funeral Home LLC of Manning.