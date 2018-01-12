McMaster directs Health and Human Services to pursue work requirements for Medicaid recipients

Gov. Henry McMaster today directed the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to immediately seek federal waivers to establish work requirements for South Carolina’s Medicaid recipients.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services today announced guidelines allowing states to pursue efforts to establish incentives and requirements for steady employment by able-bodied Medicaid recipients.

“Whenever possible, we should always endeavor to help South Carolinians in need find their path to gainful employment and away from the temporary assistance of government,” said McMaster. “A good, steady job makes everything better, it creates a better home life, results in healthier lifestyles, and provides financial independence and opportunity.”