JV Lady Swampcats defeat JV Lady Hurricanes
by Robert Joseph Baker | January 12, 2018 10:03 am
The Laurence Manning Academy junior varsity girls’ basketball team traveled Tuesday to Charleston to take their fifth consecutive victory, a 50-16 defeat of the Lady Hurricanes. Randi Lynn Holcombe led the scoring with 12 points, and Audrey Bennett had 11 points.
The JV Lady Swampcats will travel to Florence Christian Friday for their first conference game.
LMA is now 5-1 on the season.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.