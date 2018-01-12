JV Lady Swampcats defeat JV Lady Hurricanes

The Laurence Manning Academy junior varsity girls’ basketball team traveled Tuesday to Charleston to take their fifth consecutive victory, a 50-16 defeat of the Lady Hurricanes. Randi Lynn Holcombe led the scoring with 12 points, and Audrey Bennett had 11 points.

The JV Lady Swampcats will travel to Florence Christian Friday for their first conference game.

LMA is now 5-1 on the season.