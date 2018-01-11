Dorchester teacher from Manning accused of inappropriate relationship with student

A middle school teacher in South Carolina has been accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 12-year-old student

Media outlets reported that 27-year-old Allison Leigh Chilton of Manning was arrested Tuesday after the student’s father says he thought the teacher was involved in an inappropriate relationship with his daughter.

Chilton is on leave from her job as a special education teacher at Oakbrook Middle School in Ladson, outside Charleston.

She is accused of kissing and sending sexual text messages to the girl over several months. She is charged with criminal solicitation of a minor and two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Dorchester District Two spokeswoman Pat Raynor says Chilton has worked for the district since 2013. It was not known if she has an attorney.