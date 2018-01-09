Eugene Cantey
Eugene “Anthony” Cantey, 53, died Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, at McLeod Health Clarendon.
Born June 19, 1964, in Manning, he was a son of the late Junious Cantey and Merthlene Lee Doughty Cantey.
Services will e announced by Samuels Funeral Home LLC of Manning.
