127 without power until 10 a.m.
by Robert Joseph Baker | January 9, 2018 8:40 am
Last Updated: January 9, 2018 at 9:42 am
It could be until about 10 a.m. Tuesday until 127 homes have power restored in the downtown Manning area. Reports from Du,e Energy indicate that that many homes lost power earlier Tuesday morning, but no reason has yet been ascertained.
