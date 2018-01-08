Mobile Library Schedule: Monday, Jan. 8
by Submitted by Reader | January 8, 2018 4:57 am
Last Updated: December 31, 2017 at 2:14 am
The Harvin Clarendon County Mobile Library will stop from 2-4 p.m. today at the old Summerton Piggly Wiggly parking lot.
