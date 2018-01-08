Lord Clarendon presents debutantes
by Submitted by Reader | January 8, 2018 12:23 pm
Last Updated: January 8, 2018 at 4:24 am
The Lord Clarendon Cotillion presented seven debutantes at its annual ball held Dec. 19, 2017, at Sunset Country Club in Sumter. Callie Elizabeth Graham was escorted by John William Graham and Tyler Logan Sprott Caroline Elizabeth Land was escorted by William Anders Land and James Ceth Land; and Olivia Dean Wilson was escorted by John Joe Wilson III and Raymond Bradley Davis.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.