Lord Clarendon presents debutantes

Last Updated: January 8, 2018 at 4:24 am

The Lord Clarendon Cotillion presented seven debutantes at its annual ball held Dec. 19, 2017, at Sunset Country Club in Sumter. Callie Elizabeth Graham was escorted by John William Graham and Tyler Logan Sprott Caroline Elizabeth Land was escorted by William Anders Land and James Ceth Land; and Olivia Dean Wilson was escorted by John Joe Wilson III and Raymond Bradley Davis.