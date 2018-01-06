Snow Day: KeiShawn Mouzon, Amoni Harris
by Submitted by Reader | January 6, 2018 9:25 am
Last Updated: January 5, 2018 at 9:28 pm
KeiShawn Mouzon and Amoni Harris enjoyed the snow caused by Winter Storm Grayson this week. (AVA HARRIS / SPECIAL TO THE TIMES)
