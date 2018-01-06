Mobile Library Schedule: Saturday, Jan. 6
by Submitted by Reader | January 6, 2018 6:58 am
Last Updated: December 31, 2017 at 2:10 am
The Harvin Clarendon County Mobile Library will stop from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at the Turbeville iGA.
by Submitted by Reader | January 6, 2018 6:58 am
Last Updated: December 31, 2017 at 2:10 am
The Harvin Clarendon County Mobile Library will stop from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at the Turbeville iGA.
© Copyright 2018 | Manning Live
comments » 1
Comment by Charlotte Johnston
January 6, 2018 at 08:55
Hello! Actually the Bookmobile Stop for today in Turbevile has been cancelled. The library in Manning is also closed today. We’ll be back to our regular schedule on Monday January 8th. Thanks!
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.