Snow Day: Jackson Lindler
by Submitted by Reader | January 4, 2018 1:55 am
Jackson Lindler, 7, catches snowflakes on his tongue.
Jackson Lindler of Manning had a great time Wednesday making snow angels and having a snowball fight with his dad, Kris, at their home off North Brewington Road. Send your Snow Day pictures to editorial@manninglive.com.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.