ManningLive

Snow Day: Jackson Lindler

by | January 4, 2018 1:55 am

Jackson Lindler, 7, catches snowflakes on his tongue.

Jackson Lindler of Manning had a great time Wednesday making snow angels and having a snowball fight with his dad, Kris, at their home off North Brewington Road. Send your Snow Day pictures to editorial@manninglive.com.

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2018 | Manning Live