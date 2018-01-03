Snow Day: Casey Gage enjoys first snow
by Submitted by Reader | January 3, 2018 11:19 pm
Last Updated: January 3, 2018 at 11:23 pm
Twenty-one month-old Casey Gage enjoyed his first snow day Wednesday at his home in Summerton with his mother, Ashley Martin Fry.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.