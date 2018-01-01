Inmate killed at Turbeville prison

A 32-year-old inmate at the Turbeville Correctional Institution was killed Saturday night during an altercation that injured eight other inmates.

South Carolina Department of Corrections Officials confirmed that Allen Jerome Capers was killed in the incident, which was confined to one housing unit at the prison. They said that all staff were safe and accounted for, and that there was never any danger to the public.

“Following an inmate-on-inmate altercation at Turbeville Correctional Institution, one inmate was killed and eight inmates were sent for offsite medical attention,” reads a statement sent by the Department of Corrections. “SCDC Police Services will investigate this incident, with assistance from SLED Crime Scene.”

Capers was sentenced in May 2004 to 26 years in prison in four concurrent sentences for two counts each of kidnapping and armed robbery out of Charleston County. He was also serving a sentence of 21 years for armed robbery out of Berkeley County. His projected release date was June 24, 2026.

This is the prison’s second incident in as many months. About six inmates were injured in a fight that happened Nov. 9.

Turbeville Correctional is a Level 2, or medium security, prison. It mostly houses males sentenced under the Youthful Offender Act between the ages of 17 and 25.