SBMS Eagles fall to Gibbes Middle School

The Scott’s Branch Middle School Eagles fell 52-31 to Gibbes Middle School in the Chestnut Oaks Middle School Christmas Tournament held Dec. 3 at Sumter school. Randy Gibson led the EAgles with 12 points. The Eagles defeated three other teams in previous tournament games, including DArlington (50-44), Southeast (36-33) and C.E. Murray (53-29).

Gibson led the Eagles in the game against Darlington with 20 points, while Tariq Coard had 13. l Zakee Rendell and Tydarian Chandler both had six. Coard led the team in scoring against Southeast, putting up 15 points to Gibson’s 11. Coard also led the team against the War Eagles, coming through with 19 points. Chandler and Kind both scored eight each, while Gibson had seven points.