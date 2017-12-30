Overnight Weather: Dec. 30
by Submitted by Reader | December 30, 2017 7:01 pm
Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
by Submitted by Reader | December 30, 2017 7:01 pm
Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
© Copyright 2017 | Manning Live
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.