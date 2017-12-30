Dear Santa: Zyondra Fleming
by Submitted by Reader | December 30, 2017 12:40 am
Last Updated: December 29, 2017 at 9:27 pm
Dear Santa,
Santa all dressed in red and fur. I bet it is cold at the North Pole. I left you some hot chocolate and cookies in the living room. Please bring me a dirt bike, a guitar, and a laptop this Christmas. Love, Zyondre Fleming
SECC 2nd graders
