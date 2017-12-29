Dear Santa: Patrick Aidan Floyd
by Submitted by Reader | December 29, 2017 10:30 pm
Last Updated: December 29, 2017 at 9:48 pm
Dear Santa,
What do you do after Christmas? How are your elves doing? Why are you called different names? What I want for Christmas are two Nerf Rivels for my dad and I to play with. i also want the new pokemon game. I do want the plants vs. zombies 2 game. I also want paint brushes, paint and canvases for drawing.
Love,
Patrick Aidan Floyd
LMA 3rd Graders
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.