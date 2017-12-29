Dear Santa: Patrick Aidan Floyd

Last Updated: December 29, 2017 at 9:48 pm

Dear Santa,

What do you do after Christmas? How are your elves doing? Why are you called different names? What I want for Christmas are two Nerf Rivels for my dad and I to play with. i also want the new pokemon game. I do want the plants vs. zombies 2 game. I also want paint brushes, paint and canvases for drawing.

Love,

Patrick Aidan Floyd

LMA 3rd Graders