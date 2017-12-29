ManningLive

Dear Santa: Michael Chevez

December 29, 2017

Dear Santa,
I would like Star Wars 2, And I would like a Nerf Striker Peal Car, AND A dirt bike, AND A Hover-1. Love, Jose Michael Chevez

SECC 2nd graders

