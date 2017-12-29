Dear Santa: Michael Chevez
by Submitted by Reader | December 29, 2017 11:30 pm
Last Updated: December 29, 2017 at 9:26 pm
Dear Santa,
I would like Star Wars 2, And I would like a Nerf Striker Peal Car, AND A dirt bike, AND A Hover-1. Love, Jose Michael Chevez
SECC 2nd graders
